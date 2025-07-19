Diomedes was ridden to success by Ace Lawson-Carroll in the Arawa Park Hotel Rotorua (1560m) on Saturday. Photo / Race Images

Ace Lawson-Carroll completed his first 50-win season with an early double at Rotorua on Saturday, including a perfectly judged front-running ride on Diomedes in the Arawa Park Hotel Rotorua (1560m).

The 20-year-old apprentice went into Saturday’s meeting with 48 wins to his name from 609 rides this season. That put him 17th on the national premiership. He was ranked fourth among apprentices behind Lily Sutherland (64 wins), Triston Moodley (52) and Amber Riddell (50).

Lawson-Carroll moved to 49 with a four-length victory on favourite Moelle in the Rotorua ITM (1400m), and then Diomedes helped him hit the half-century in Saturday’s $40,000 open handicap feature.

Diomedes broke well from gate two and strode forward to take the early lead. He had company for some of the back straight as Solidify, who had been over-racing, moved up alongside him.

But Lawson-Carroll began to increase the tempo from the turn out of the back straight, shaking free and pinching a break on his opposition.