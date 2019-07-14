The Black Caps' World Cup campaign is over after arguably the greatest ODI ever played. But who shone and who struggled in the final against England?

Martin Guptill 4

Arrived with positive intent. Hit two boundaries and a six but then trapped in front by Chris Woakes' in-swing and wasted the crucial review. Ran hard in the super over to complement Jimmy Neesham but couldn't find enough space to squeeze two off the last ball, falling agonisingly short on the final run, which was always a stretch.

Henry Nicholls 8

Gutsy innings on a difficult pitch. Never looked entirely comfortable

Kane Williamson 7

Ross Taylor 5

Tom Latham 7

Jimmy Neesham 9

Colin de Grandhomme 8

Mitchell Santner 5

Matt Henry 8

Trent Boult 6

Lockie Ferguson 9