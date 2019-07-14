New Zealand's dreams of a first World Cup triumph have been left in a smouldering mess on the hallowed Lord's turf after the most remarkable final in the tournament's history. The Black Caps suffered defeat on boundary count after tied scores in the 50-over contest and the super over. There were near misses and half-chances on both sides but for New Zealand, these moments (and one in particular) proved to be the difference between World Cup glory and excruciating heartbreak.

Martin Guptill was trapped LBW by Chris Woakes. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand 29-1 (6.2 overs):

Chris Woakes raps Martin Guptill on the back pad with a good-length delivery, nipping in off the seam. After a lengthy discussion with batting partner Henry Nicholls, Guptill decides to review the 'out' decision - but DRS shows the ball hitting middle stump halfway up. New Zealand lose their review, a call that would come back to haunt them 25 overs later.

Henry Nicholls is bowled by Liam Plunkett. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand 118-3 (26.5 overs):

The Black Caps slide from 103-1 to 118-3 as Liam Plunkett strikes twice in four overs. The England seamer sends the ball crashing into the stumps off Henry Nicholls' inside edge after earlier finding Kane Williamson's outside edge. That brings two new batsmen to the crease, robbing the Kiwis of valuable momentum.

Ross Taylor was powerless to review his LBW decision off the bowling of Mark Wood. Photo / Getty Images

New Zealand 141-4 (33.1 overs):

Ross Taylor shuffles across as he attempts to work a Mark Wood delivery through mid-wicket. He misses and is struck above the knee-roll. It looks high but umpire Marais Erasmus raises the finger and Taylor is powerless to do anything – as Guptill used up the Black Caps' review in the seventh over.

The Black Caps' Trent Boult nearly had Jason Roy off the first ball of the run chase. Photo / Getty Images

England 0-0 (0.1 overs):

Erasmus is at it again – this time giving Jason Roy not out off the very first delivery of the chase – a beautiful in-swinger from Trent Boult, that traps the opener in front. The Black Caps review – it's pitched on middle and will hit leg stump – but not quite by enough to see the umpire's call overturned. The visitors don't lose their review but a first-ball wicket would have been the worst possible start for the English.

Jonny Bairstow was given a life by Colin de Grandhomme. Photo / Getty Images

England 39-1 (10.6 overs):

After a tough time with the bat against the English fast bowlers, Colin de Grandhomme puts down the easiest of catches off his own bowling. Dangerman Jonny Bairstow chips one straight back at the big Kiwi allrounder who – somehow – fails to hang on.

Martin Guptill just couldn't get to a chance off the bat of Jos Buttler. Photo / Getty Images

England 125-4 (31.3 overs):

Jos Buttler carves one from Boult on the up and it flies towards backward point. A diving Guptill just can't get to it and the ball races to the boundary for four - taking the crucial fifth-wicket partnership to 40 runs.

Trent Boult catches Ben Stokes but steps on the boundary before he can toss the ball to Martin Guptill. Photo / Photosport

England 226-7 (48.4 overs):

Jimmy Neesham to Ben Stokes who swings it to a wide long-on where Boult waits and takes the catch...but steps on the boundary rope before flicking it back to Guptill. The umpire doesn't hesitate in signalling the maximum - and England are back in it.

Ben Stokes dives for his ground. Photo / Getty Images

England 239-8 (49.4 overs):

The biggest standout moment. Boult bowls a low full toss and Stokes swings it away to deep midwicket. Guptill swoops down on the ball and fires it at the 'keeper. Stokes is struggling to make his ground and dives full stretch. The ball hits his bat and ricochets to the boundary for four. Stokes apologises immediately (even though he did nothing wrong) - but what could have been a run-out ends up costing New Zealand six runs and sets the match up for a dramatic super over.