The first family of live sports streaking struck again at the Cricket World Cup final...well, almost.

According to the Daily Mail, a spectator was picked up by security guards as she attempted to invade the pitch early in the final between New Zealand and England at Lord's.

It is understood the would-be streaker is 47-year-old Elena Vulitsky, the mother of controversial Youtuber Vitaly Zdorovetskiy.

Zdorovetskiy also runs an X-rated website, with his videos reaching over 1.65 billion views, with over 9.9 million subscribers.

Advertisement

Last month his girlfriend, Kinsey Wolanksi, became an overnight sensation when she ran onto the pitch during the European Champions League football final between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool in Madrid, wearing nothing but a skimpy swimsuit advertising Zdorovetskiy's site.

Kinsey Wolanski is apprehended by security during the Champions League final in the Wanda Metropolitano. Photo / Getty Images

On both occasions, the streakers wore swimsuits with the words 'Vitaly Uncensored' on it.

Wolanski, 22, who has appeared in Sports Illustrated, FHM and Maxim — is best-known for some outrageous YouTube posts with Zdorovetskiy.

Shortly after the Lord's attempt, Zdorovetskiy took to Instagram to praise his mum, calling her a "legend".

Wolanksi told the Sun she has no regrets and believes the x-rated display will help her retire by the time she is 30.

Vulitsky isn't the first streaker at this year's World Cup - with Kiwi Ben Sandall pulling off a miraculous naked dash onto the pitch during New Zealand's group match against the English in Durham just under two weeks ago.

Ben Sandall pulled off a spectacular streak earlier during the World Cup. Photo / Photosport

The 33-year-old Nelson man showed lightning speed and agility to not only make it to the middle but spend almost a full minute showing off his "glory" before eventually being caught by security.