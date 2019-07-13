Warriors 18

Broncos 18

This was the one that got away.

After a nerve-jangling golden point period, the Warriors came away with an 18-18 draw with the Brisbane Broncos at Suncorp Stadium.

The visitors had the better of the additional period, but couldn't find the defining blow, to leave both teams with the NRL's first tied match since 2016.

Kodi Nikorima was agonisingly wide with his third drop goal attempt, while Chanel Harris-Tavita was tackled a metre short of the line.

But it was a match the Warriors should have wrapped up in the first half. They were completely dominant and made countless breaks, but needed more than the 16 points they accumulated.

The visitors dropped their standards in the second half. Before they knew it the Broncos had reeled in the 10 point deficit, and the Warriors needed a 77th minute penalty goal to force golden point.

Ken Maumalo continued his sensational season, with another 250 running metres in 55 minutes, before being forced off the field after a nasty head clash, and Nikorima was highly impressive against his old club.

Brisbane coach Anthony Seibold stuck with the 'Baby Broncos', who had upset the Sharks a week earlier. It was understandable, but risky, as the Broncos raw right edge were always likely to be exploited.

The Warriors did, finding time and space seemingly at will in the first half, with a procession of breaks.

However, the Warriors made a poor start to the match. Maumalo misjudged a towering Anthony Milford bomb, and the Broncos forced a goal line drop out. Moments later Payne Haas was over under the posts, the prop powering through some half-hearted defence.

The visitors wasted an opportunity created by a Nikorima 40/20 – with a first tackle knock on – but Nikorima created another chance soon afterwards, his pace putting Adam Blair in space, and the veteran ran 20 metres to score.

More was to come, as a change of angle from Blake Green put Issac Luke over from close range. It was the end product of a perfect set, with power and direct running that set the Broncos on their heels.

The Warriors should have been further ahead, before Fusitu'a's fourth try of the season, after some wonderful footwork from Tuivasa-Sheck, gave the scoreboard a more realistic representation of what had unfolded.

The Broncos were out of sorts, shown when they couldn't create anything from three consecutive sets on the Warriors line, after a rare Nikorima error – kicking out on the full – had opened the door late in the half.

But the Warriors continued their sloppiness after the break, an element of casualness crept into their play, and they were punished by Darius Boyd's opportunist try. It was lucky, as Luke dropped a Milford grubber behind his own line, following a wicked bounce, but the Broncos were rewarded for a noticeable lift in intensity.

The Warriors then started to wobble, exemplified by Tuivasa-Sheck trying a risky offload near his own line which Fusitu'a dropped. It continued for the rest of the second half, with a litany of errors; passes were thrown behind, decoy runners got in the way and poor decisions were made.

The Broncos had renewed energy, epitomised as Tevita Pangai Jr sat Jazz Tevaga on his backside with a fend. From the next play David Fifita scored a 30 metre solo try; it was an impressive run, but through wafer thin defence, as a few Warriors were guilty of ineffectual arm grabs and took the Broncos into the lead with 15 minutes to play.

Peta Hiku looked to have scored with six minutes to go, after a dazzling Tuivasa-Sheck burst, but the bunker found a miniscule knock on in the lead up.

But the Warriors stayed in the fight, and were rewarded with Luke's penalty, after an attempted strip by the Broncos.

Both teams had drop goal attempts in golden point – Nikorima missed three – while Harris-Tavita was tackled a metre short of the line by a desperate Payne Haas, after a slashing Tuivasa-Sheck break.



Warriors 18 (A Blair, I Luke, D Fusitu'a tries; I Luke 2 cons, pen)

Broncos 18 (P Haas, D Boyd, D Fifita tries; K Staggs 3 cons)

HT: 16-6