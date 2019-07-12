Martin Guptill's matchwinning throw created such euphoria in a barely believing New Zealand that it obscured the fact that the win over India was such a classic team effort.

In the same breath, the way to beat England – and claim the Cricket World Cup for the first time – is a couple of adjustments to that team.

Contradictory? Maybe so, but hear me out.

The team ethic so carefully tended by Kane Williamson and coach Gary Stead won out big time against India. It wasn't just Guptill's arrow to the stumps nor the ultimately insurmountable accrual of runs by

