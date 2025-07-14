Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Updated

England v India result: England take 2-1 series lead with thrilling Lord’s win

AFP
4 mins to read

England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after a review shows India's KL Rahul was trapped LBW. Photo / AFP

England's captain Ben Stokes celebrates with teammates after a review shows India's KL Rahul was trapped LBW. Photo / AFP

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

A thrilling series produced a gripping finale as England beat India by 22 runs in a nail-biting third Test at Lord’s today to go 2-1 up with two tests to play.

India were on the brink of defeat at 147-9, still needing a further 46 runs to reach a victory

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save