Only three times in test history has a team made more runs in a match and lost. Collapses of 7-41 and 6-31 at the end of each innings proved costly for India in Leeds.
Brief scores
India 1st Innings 471 (S Gill 147, R Pant 134, Y Jaiswal 101; B Stokes 4-66, J Tongue 4-86)
England 1st Innings 465 (O Pope 106, H Brook 99; J Bumrah 5-83, P Krishna 3-128)
India 2nd Innings 364 (KL Rahul 137, R Pant 118; J Tongue 3-72, B Carse 3-80)
England 2nd Innings 373-5 (B Duckett 149, Z Crawley 65, J Root 53 no)
Result: England won by five wickets
Player-of-the-match: Ben Duckett (ENG)
Series: England lead five-match series 1-0