Joe Root and Jamie Smith of England celebrate victory after day five of the first test between England and India at Headingley. Photo / Getty Images

England beat India by five wickets to win the first test in record-breaking fashion at Headingley today.

Victory meant England became the first team to have five individual hundreds scored against them in a first-class game - a span of over 60,000 matches - and still win.

Set a target of 371, England finished on 373-5 as Jamie Smith ended the match with a six after opener Ben Duckett’s 149 paved the way for a win that put the hosts 1-0 up in a five-match series.

Joe Root was 53 not out on his Yorkshire home ground.

India piled up 835 runs at Headingley with Rishabh Pant (134 and 118) just the second wicket-keeper to score hundreds in both innings of the same test.