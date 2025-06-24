Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport / Cricket

England beat India by five wickets in first test

AFP
2 mins to read

Joe Root and Jamie Smith of England celebrate victory after day five of the first test between England and India at Headingley. Photo / Getty Images

Joe Root and Jamie Smith of England celebrate victory after day five of the first test between England and India at Headingley. Photo / Getty Images

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

England beat India by five wickets to win the first test in record-breaking fashion at Headingley today.

Victory meant England became the first team to have five individual hundreds scored against them in a first-class game - a span of over 60,000 matches - and still win.

Set a target

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from Cricket

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Cricket