COMMENT:

New Zealand have no chance tomorrow.

England are at home. They're too powerful with the bat, too fast with the ball.

England thrashed the Black Caps in round-robin play.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

New Zealand can bowl and field with the best of them but the batting unit is too reliant on one player.

Never mind, unlike four years ago, getting to this final was an overachievement.

And there, in five short paragraphs, is the classic forward defence mechanism of the eternal pessimist.

In many respects, sports journalism offers the perfect front for glass half empty-ers.

In its purest form it asks you

Related articles: