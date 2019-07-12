The 2019 Netball World Cup tips off in Liverpool tonight with the Silver Ferns opening their campaign against Malawi, Barbados and Singapore.

Here's all you need to know:

When do the Silver Ferns play?

Friday 8pm v Malawi

Saturday 10pm v Barbados

Sunday 8pm v Singapore

After stage one, the Ferns are expected to move into Group F for stage two which will be played between July 15-19.

The semis and finals will then be played between July 19-21 with the grand final tipping off on July 22 at 4am.

Which team's are in each group?

Group A:

Australia, Northern Ireland, Zimbabwe, Sri Lanka.

Group B:

New Zealand, Malawi, Barbados, Singapore.

Group C:

Jamaica, South Africa, Trinidad and Tobago, Fiji.

Group D:

England, Uganda, Scotland, Samoa.

Silver Ferns captain Laura Langman fights for possession with Australia's Gabi Simpson. Photo / Photosport

Who's in the Silver Ferns Netball World Cup squad?

Shooters:

Maria Folau, Te Paea Selby-Rickit, Ameliaranne Ekenasio and Bailey Mes.

Midcourters: Laura Langman, Gina Crampton, Karin Burger and Shannon Saunders.

Defenders: Jane Watson, Katrina Rore, Casey Kopua and Phoenix Karaka.

Head coach: Noliene Taurua

Assistant coach: Debbie Fuller

Silver Ferns shooter Maria Folau. Photo / Photosport

Who are the biggest contenders for the World Cup?

Unsurprisingly, the Australian Diamonds are one of the biggest contenders for the World Cup as they eye their fourth consecutive title.

Taking out the Commonwealth Games last year and playing with a home crowd advantage, however, the England Roses are ones to watch.

Both sides will pose big challenges for the Silver Ferns on court while the likes of Norma Plumer's South African Proteas and the Jamaican Sunshine Girls are not to be discounted either.

England netball team celebrating their win at the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Photo / Getty

Australia:

Caitlin Bassett, April Brandley, Courtney Bruce, Paige Hadley, Sarah Klau, Kelsey Browne, Caitlin Thwaites, Jamie-Lee Price, Liz Watson, Jo Weston, Steph Wood, Gretel Tippett.

England: Serena Guthrie (c), Helen Housby, Geva Mentor, Jo Harten, Natalie Haythornthwaite, Rachel Dunn, Chelsea Pitman, Jade Clarke, Natalie Panagarry, Layla Guscoth, Eboni Usoro-Brown, Fran Williams.

Jamaica: Jhaniele Fowler (c), Romelda Aiken, Shanice Beckford, Vangelee Williams, Stacian Facey, Adean Thomas, Jodi-Ann Ward, Nicole Dixon, Khadijah Williams, Kadie-Ann Dehaney, Shamera Sterling, Rebekah Robinson.

South Africa: Bongi Msomi (c), Lenize Potgieter, Erin Burger, Sigi Burger, Maryka Holtzhausen, Renske Stoltz, Khanyisa Chawane, Shadine van der Merwe, Karla Pretorius, Izette Griesel, Phumza Maweni, Zanele Vimbela.

Can we expect the Silver Ferns to win the World Cup?

Silver Ferns defender Casey Kopua. Photo / Photosport

Less than six months ago, most people will have agreed that there was little chance the Silver Ferns could take the title. But with stand-out performances in the Cadbury Netball Series, the Silver Ferns have proved their potential.

The Ferns are one of the most experienced sides in the competition with veterans such as Casey Kopua, Maria Folau and captain Laura Langman leading the way.

As well as experience, the team boasts plenty of leadership with more than half the side consisting of current ANZ Premiership team captains.

All things considered, a World Cup win is definitely in reach for the Ferns. But with any of the top five teams in the world capable of taking out the title, it will all depend on who wants it more on the day.

How to watch:

The Herald will be live blogging every Silver Ferns World Cup game followed by match reports and post-game coverage.

Sky TV will be broadcasting the World Cup live across the Sky Sport channels.