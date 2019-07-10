By Liam Napier in Manchester

How the Black Caps rated following their 18-run semifinal win over India at the Cricket World Cup.

Martin Guptill 6

Could not get more contrasting emotions than the death stare of frustration after early dismissal to elation after sublime direct hit to end MS Dhoni's dash, potentially for the last time. A nation prays for Guppy to have a crack and find the middle in the final.

Henry Nicholls 5

Did all the hard work in getting to 28 from 51, only for Ravindra Jadeja to slide through the large bat-pad gate. Tweaked a hamstring,

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Kane Williamson 9

Ross Taylor 9

Tom Latham 5

Jimmy Neesham 6

Colin de Grandhomme 4

Mitchell Santner 9

Related articles:

Matt Henry 9

Trent Boult 9

Lockie Ferguson 7