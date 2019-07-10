By Liam Napier in Manchester

How the Black Caps rated following their 18-run semifinal win over India at the Cricket World Cup.

Martin Guptill 6

Could not get more contrasting emotions than the death stare of frustration after early dismissal to elation after sublime direct hit to end MS Dhoni's dash, potentially for the last time. A nation prays for Guppy to have a crack and find the middle in the final.

Henry Nicholls 5

Did all the hard work in getting to 28 from 51, only for Ravindra Jadeja to slide through the large bat-pad gate. Tweaked a hamstring, the other side from which kept him out of the opening matches, and did not field. Will now be desperate to prove his fitness.

Kane Williamson 9

Ever the rock on which New Zealand leans, Williamson helped Taylor set up and save the match by quickly assessing conditions. Aggressive tactics to leave Jimmy Neesham for the 50th over – first using Matt Henry, Trent Boult and Lockie Ferguson in succession – paid off as the Black Caps knocked India over 18 runs short. Took two brilliant overhead catches.

Ross Taylor 9

Said he woke at 3am and struggled to sleep. Texted his wife, eventually turned his phone off, all worrying about how to approach the odd 23 ball, day two innings. Run out in the end pushing for two – a rather familiar dismissal. Top scored with 74 from 90. When Taylor goes well, the Black Caps follow. The odd shaky moment in the field, letting one fly by to the boundary. Seems to be enjoying his fourth World Cup.

Tom Latham 5

Shunted down the order to give designated hitters a chance to lift the total. Fell failing to clear the fence. Took three catches behind the stumps.

Jimmy Neesham 6

Took a one-handed screamer to remember, forgiven the much more straightforward drop. Didn't get going with the bat but contributed with the ball, taking 1-49 from 7.3 overs.

Colin de Grandhomme 4

Got in the mood quickly with two sixes but couldn't sustain the hitting and departed for 16 from 10. Offline early with the ball and only given two overs which went for 13.

Mitchell Santner 9

Best match with the ball. After a somewhat lean tournament, Santner made the most of spin-friendly conditions to put the choker chain on India and win the patience battle. Figures of 2-34 from 10 featured two maidens. Finished nine not out which included a crisp cover drive.

Matt Henry 9

Led the new ball barrage. Henry had been more container than wicket-taker at the World Cup but this was his day. Knocked off the openers in record time, and then got into the middle order, in a near match-winning spell. His 3-37 crippled India at the knees.

Trent Boult 9

Get Virat Kohli for one in a World Cup semifinal, become god-like figure in India. This is now Boult's existence. Also served up a slower ball which halted Ravindra Jadeja's game-changing knock of 77 from 59.

Lockie Ferguson 7

Not at his accurate best but still threatened and managed 1-43 from 10 overs.