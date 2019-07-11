COMMENT: By Liam Napier in Manchester

The might of Indian cricket, brought to their knees, in one of New Zealand sport's greatest World Cup upsets. What a time to be alive.

Before pondering India's tumbling blue dominoes, and just how the Black Caps engineered this seismic semifinal shock, first consider the context surrounding the ride to their second successive World Cup final.

Only then do the odds and expectations New Zealand defied in Manchester become clear.

The cricketing world revolves around India – so much so that other test-playing nations, Ireland and Zimbabwe, were booted from this World Cup format

