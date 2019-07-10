By Andrew Alderson at Old Trafford

Where to begin the story of New Zealand dismantling the cricketing juggernaut of India in their two-day international World Cup semi-final?

One period in their bowling display provided the platform from which all the pressure was built to create the Manchester Miracle.

Pandemonium enveloped Old Trafford as opener KL Rahul exited with the score 5-3 at the start of the fourth over, chasing 240. A frisson of excitement even swept through the press box; glances turned to murmurs which turned to chatter.

India's top three tournament run-scorers – Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Rahul – were gone, each for 1.

Standing in the eye of this cricketing storm were 11 Kiwis exhibiting a composed joy as they began dispatching the tournament favourite amid a melee of opposition fans.

You could forgive the New Zealanders a whoop or two but, for a team written off by many after three consecutive round robin losses, they channeled a calm delight.

India, a side with a galaxy of batting talent, were humbled on an unforgiving pitch. Gloom built overhead with clouds, and in their dressing room with calamities as pace bowling thoroughbreds Matt Henry and Trent Boult hit full gallop.

The first over passed without incident as Rahul and Sharma traded singles off Boult.

Sharma then faced two from Henry before getting confounded by a ball which straightened after angling in towards the stumps. A lack of footwork saw him fend an edge to Latham. The leading run-scorer and five-time century-maker was trudging back.

Kohli eased a single to third man before facing Boult next over. The left-armer gave him three full deliveries and then got a fourth to move from leg to middle stump and strike the knee roll as the Indian captain played around his pad. The world's top-ranked ODI batsman reviewed and subsequently departed.

Then Rahul, in a similar manner to Sharma, nicked Henry to Latham.

India had been a mixture of japes and jollies as they left the field between innings. They presented a relaxed fraternity, a team seemingly on a red carpet ride to a third title.

The trio of wickets provided the catalyst to New Zealand unleashing one of this country's most heroic sporting performances to win by 18 runs.

The Black Caps are marching to the final at Lord's on Sunday.