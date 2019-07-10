By Andrew Alderson at Old Trafford

Where to begin the story of New Zealand dismantling the cricketing juggernaut of India in their two-day international World Cup semi-final?

One period in their bowling display provided the platform from which all the pressure was built to create the Manchester Miracle.

Pandemonium enveloped Old Trafford as opener KL Rahul exited with the score 5-3 at the start of the fourth over, chasing 240. A frisson of excitement even swept through the press box; glances turned to murmurs which turned to chatter.

