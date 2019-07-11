ANY GIVEN MONDAY (Thursday edition)

New Zealand have reached their second World Cup final in a row and the paths could hardly have been more different had one been paved with gold, the other a rutted track.

As Black Cap fans this morning wake to a groggy sort of euphoria, they'll tell you it matters not what the path looks like, it's the destination that counts.

This is a very different campaign from 2015; although the majority of the personnel are the same, it's a very different team.

Perhaps it took some of us too long to understand that.

Where

