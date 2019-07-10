All the action from State of Origin 3 between New South Wales and Queensland.

Mystery still surrounds Queensland's line-up after assistant Justin Hodges refused to confirm their starting side for Wednesday night's State of Origin series decider in Sydney.

But Hodges did reveal the Maroons were confident of avenging their 38-6 game two loss, pointing to their superior record in deciders.

Hodges claimed just hours before kick-off that he had no idea what line-up would run out at ANZ Stadium after the loss of veteran back-rower Matt Gillett with a groin strain.

Teenager David Fifita has been tipped to be promoted to the starting back row with interchange utility Moses Mbye swapping with centre Michael Morgan and Ethan Lowe to make his debut off the bench.

But Hodges said Queensland coach Kevin Walters would make NSW wait until just before kick-off before revealing his side.

"I don't know. I really don't," Hodges said of the starting team. "Kevvie hasn't made that decision yet. We will just have to wait until before kick-off."

There had been speculation that Lowe may even start.

KLEMMER'S RESURRECTION COMPLETE

NSW front-rower David Klemmer will be in the starting line-up in Wednesday's State of Origin decider, assistant coach Danny Buderus has confirmed.

Fittler was noncommittal on the make-up of his run-onside when the team regathered in camp on Sunday afternoon.

However the night before the anticipated third game, Buderus said Klemmer would start alongside Newcastle teammate Daniel Saifiti in the front row.

Klemmer was easily the Blues' best forward in game one, when he played nearly all of his 50 minutes with a broken wrist that ruled him out of game two. Fittler surprisingly overlooked the Kangaroos incumbent for the decider before rushing him back into the squad for the suspended Tariq Sims. As he did in game two, No. 10 Paul Vaughan reverts to the bench.

"A big body, he's a play-one forward. He's prepared really well with the rest of the team so he's in for a big night," Buderus said on NRL 360. "We've worked around a few things, how we balance the team out, and we've come up with Klemmer will start."

