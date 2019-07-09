Warriors front rower Agnatius Paasi has been re-signed until the end of the 2022 NRL season.

The 27-year-old Mangere East Hawks junior has become the cornerstone of the club's pack, earning him a new three-year contract.

It's just reward for Paasi. He arrived to little fanfare last year but has proved a great buy, and has arguably become the leader of the Warriors pack.

The other forwards have referred to him as the alpha male in their mix, and the crucial tries he scored in wins over the Dragons and Panthers this year showed the depth of his desire and determination.

He has topped 100 running metres in six of the last eight Warriors matches, and is also averaging 25 tackles per game.

The father of four will make his 93rd career appearance in Saturday's clash against the Brisbane Broncos leaving him on track to play his 100th game against South Sydney at Mount Smart on August 30.

"Iggy has done a tremendous job for us since coming home," said Warriors coach Stephen Kearney.

"He has really developed not just as a first-choice player but also as a leader in our group."

Paasi returned home on a two-year contract with the Warriors last year after spending three seasons with the Gold Coast Titans.

He was a 2011 NYC premiership winner with the Junior Warriors and then became a reserve grade regular for the Vulcans and Warriors in the New South Wales Cup over the next three seasons.

He also made his NRL debut against the Broncos in 2014.

It was his only NRL appearance before he linked up with the Titans but was lured home to rejoin the Warriors for the 2018 season.

Quickly establishing himself as a front-line player as the Warriors reached the NRL finals for the first time since 2011, Paasi appeared in 23 of the club's 25 matches and started in all of them.

He has added another 14 starting appearances so far this year.

Paasi had also won selection in the Kiwis' 24-man squad for the one-off Test against Australia and the three-match series in England last year, although he didn't make an appearance during the campaign.

Earlier in the year Paasi and his partner Chloe welcomed the arrival of their fourth son.