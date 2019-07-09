Silver Ferns defender Katrina Rore has been named in the final 12 to compete at the Netball World Cup in Liverpool after receiving medical clearance to play.

Rore, who has played 125 tests for New Zealand, was in doubt after suffering a calf strain last month but travelled with the team to England where she continued her rehab and training.

Silver Ferns management confirmed their 12-strong Cup team with the International Netball Federation today, retaining Rore who missed the recent Cadbury Netball Series due to the calf injury.

She has passed a medical assessment and also taken part in match-play since arriving at the Silver Ferns base in Colchester, Essex, as the national side undertakes final preparations before the Netball World Cup which starts on Friday night NZT.

Silver Ferns head coach Noeline Taurua said Rore had been put through a number of tests to make sure she could withstand the demanding schedule during the 10-day tournament.

"It's been really important to ensure she has had adequate court time since arriving in England and Katrina has pulled up well during this time. Katrina has put in the hard work to rehab well and that has paid off," she said.

"The process has been rigorous to ascertain whether Katrina could handle the demands of eight games in 10 days. Her tenacity, work ethic and desire to wear the Silver Fern has once again shone out as she tackled her injury head on. We need individuals like that in our team."

Fellow defender Michaela Sokolich-Beatson, who travelled with the Silver Ferns to England as injury cover, will now return home.

"Michaela has been a selfless and an outstanding contributor to the team. She has delivered so much both on and off the court, we wish her safe travels home and thank her for the important part she has played in this team. The opportunity to work with the next generation of Silver Fern will not go astray," Taurua said.

The Silver Ferns begin their Netball World Cup campaign in Liverpool against Malawi at 8pm on Friday (NZ time)