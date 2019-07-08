The Black Caps are set to take on India in their Cricket World Cup semifinal tonight, where they will become the first team to play in eight World Cup semifinals. Before the huge clash, Niall Anderson goes back into the archives to remember the highs and lows of the prior seven semifinal showdowns.

1975 World Cup – Lost to the West Indies by five wickets

New Zealand started well in their first World Cup semifinal, reaching 98-1 after they were sent into bat by the West Indies in London. Back in the days of 60-over games, Glenn Turner (36 off

Related articles: