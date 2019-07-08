ANY GIVEN MONDAY

Stick or twist?

The familiar conundrum of the sporting struggler is hanging over the Black Caps like a pregnant raincloud.

Stick and lose and Gary Stead, Kane Williamson and their underperforming comrades come home with phrases like "the definition of insanity is to do the same thing over and over and expect different results" ringing in their ears.

Twist and lose and they'll be accused of losing faith, of being unable to stick to a plan.

Do either and win and they'll be competing in a World Cup final.

Hell yeah, there's a lot at stake.

