After jumping into the top four last week, for the first time this season, Pt Chevalier will look to make it seven wins in a row when they head over the Harbour Bridge to play Northcote.

The Tigers got back to winning ways in dramatic fashion last week, coming from behind to beat Mangere East 46-38, and will be eager to maintain the four-point buffer between themselves in second position and the chasing pack.

Coverage starts at 2pm, with kick-off at 2.30pm.