All Black lock Brodie Retallick will make a rare appearance for his Central Hawke's Bay club at Waipukurau's Central Park tomorrow.

Northfuels Central manager Ian Large confirmed Retallick, the IRB's 2014 player-of-the-year and 75-match All Black, is likely to have 50 minutes as a starter in Central's ninth round Tui Maddison Trophy fixture against Tremains Andrew Clark Clive at Waipukurau's Central Park.

While Retallick, 28, has visited his club several times in recent seasons it will be his first match for the premiers since 2011.

He is one of several All Blacks who have been released to play for their clubs today in attempt to get more game time in the buildup to upcoming tests in the wake of recent injury spells.

"Basically we're going to let Brodie stay on the field as long as he wants," Large said.

"Tomorrow will be Robbie Barr Day for us and Brodie was a good mate of Robbie's," Large said referring to former premier player Barr who died in 2014 after a building accident.

"Robbie's daughter Asha will carry the ball out before the start of the game with Brodie," Large added.

Clive lock Donovan Mataira, who is displaying similar potential as a 19-year-old as what Retallick did in the Bay, hopes he recovers from a hip injury in time to play against Retallick.

"I won't know until later tonight if I will be cleared to play. I hope I get the opportunity to play against my idol," Mataira said.

Mataira has another incentive to play. He has a one point lead in the battle to become this season's club MVP and today's round of matches is the final one before the winner will be announced.