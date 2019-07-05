COMMENT:

This season has been tough at times but I've been around long enough to know things can change quickly.

I've been relatively lucky over the years, with success at Wigan and then two good seasons at Melbourne.

At Manly in 2017, we finished sixth, and last season was obviously a memorable one for the Warriors.

We are working hard, trying new things and doing all we can, but as a team, we haven't been consistent, which has left us on 12 competition points.

We're not happy with where we sit but I am confident we have the squad to

