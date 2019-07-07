Late last month, Joseph Parker fought in Providence, Rhode Island, a place with a significant boxing history. Dylan Cleaver seized the opportunity to catch up with one of the city's more infamous fighters.

In a boxing gym on the main street of North Providence, next door to Larry's Lounge and across the road from Dollar Tree, the American Dream meets American Gangster.

The gym is so new that it is yet to earn that timeless fragrance of sweat and leather.

There is wall-to-wall Everlast equipment; the canvas inside the ring has retained its sheen. If blood has been spilt in

