By Niall Anderson at Chester-le-Street

Star bowler Lockie Ferguson is in serious doubt to play in the Black Caps' Cricket World Cup showdown against England.

Ferguson didn't bowl in training yesterday due to a tight groin suffered in warm-ups, and has been monitored overnight ahead of their clash at Chester-le-Street.

The seamer will be reassessed this morning, with the Black Caps confirming to the Herald that he has not yet been ruled out of the match.

The Black Caps would be unlikely to want to risk Ferguson if he was not 100 per cent, despite today's game being an important clash for their confidence ahead of a likely semifinal against either Australia or India.

New Zealand are practically assured of a semifinal berth – it would take a miraculous turnaround on net run rate for Pakistan to overhaul them – and with at least a six day gap until the semifinals, having Ferguson fit and firing would be a major boost, and arguably essential to their chances of victory.

Lockie Ferguson. Photo / Photosport

However, his absence today would be a big blow against England's powerful batting lineup, with his 17 wickets so far the second most in the tournament behind Australia's Mitchell Starc, providing a key wicket-taking threat in the middle overs with his express pace.

If Ferguson were ruled out, it could open the door for Tim Southee to make his first appearance at the World Cup, against the side who he claimed record figures of 7-33 against in 2015.