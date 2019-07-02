England head into tonight's Cricket World Cup clash against New Zealand needing a win to be assured of a semifinal spot.

There's a few reasons why that's a particularly precarious position, and one of them is because of history - England haven't beaten New Zealand at a World Cup in 36 years.

Here are the five meetings between England and New Zealand since that day – to get you ready for another crucial clash in Chester-le-Street tonight.

1983 World Cup (Group stage) – New Zealand won by 2 wickets

Even 36 years ago, New Zealand were producing exciting finishes at

