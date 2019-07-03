By Andrew Alderson at Chester-le-Street

Tom Latham is hoping familiarity brings form in New Zealand's Cricket World Cup match against England tonight.

The Riverside Ground is the home of Durham, the county where the Black Caps wicketkeeper-batsman has played the previous two northern summers.

Latham's wicket-keeping at the tournament has earned a tick, with 14 catches and the concession of two byes; his batting has struggled, with a top score of 14 in six innings at No 5.

However, the venue is a home-away-from-home.

"It's always nice coming back to somewhere you've had personal success, even if you're adapting to

