COMMENT

As if the Black Caps' disappointing batting display against Australia at Lord's wasn't distressing enough, the talk from fans and so-called experts following the 86-run defeat - about how our main concern in the final pool match against England should be keeping our net run-rate healthy – should send the alarm bells ringing.

Thanks to winning four of their first five matches at the tournament, and holding a superior net run-rate, the Kiwis are practically assured of a spot in the semifinals regardless of the result against England on Wednesday. Yet, relying on the crunching

