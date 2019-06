Fresh after defeating the high-flying Northcote Tigers last week, Mt Albert look to further cement their place in the top four when they host the youthful Otahuhu Leopards.

The Leopards have suffered heartbreak the last two weeks, with late losses in both games, while Mt Albert have established themselves as the second-best team in the competition with seven rounds to play.

Coverage starts at 2pm, with kick-off at 2.30pm.