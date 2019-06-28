EDITORIAL:

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has a history of playing the hero against Australia at Cricket World Cups – but this weekend he's going to need more support.

Williamson – who hit a match-winning six to give New Zealand a memorable one-wicket victory over Australia at Eden Park in 2015 – has been the star once again at the 2019 tournament, scoring 31 per cent of the Black Caps' runs.

Williamson is averaging an incredible 138 - the best in the cup - going into a key showdown against Australia on Sunday morning (NZT) at Lord's, but for the Black Caps to triumph, he will require more help from his fellow batsmen.

The opening pair of Colin Munro and Martin Guptill have failed in every game since the Black Caps' tournament opener against Sri Lanka, leaving Williamson to repeatedly walk out to bat early in the innings to attempt to halt any further dangerous inroads.

Ross Taylor has had three strong contributions to go with two early exits, but Tom Latham is going through a significant slump with the bat, often leaving Williamson having to receive assistance from the middle-order, and having to bat conservatively to build a competitive total.

Conservative won't cut it against Australia, who are top of the tournament, having won their last four games. Whether it be Munro or potential replacement opener Henry Nicholls supporting Guptill at the top of the order, a solid opening platform is necessary for the Black Caps to be able to play the style of cricket they want.

Then, a mixture of Taylor, Latham and the middle-order will need to provide runs as well, if Williamson and the Black Caps are to have any chance of repeating those magical scenes from 2015.