EDITORIAL:

Black Caps captain Kane Williamson has a history of playing the hero against Australia at Cricket World Cups – but this weekend he's going to need more support.

Williamson – who hit a match-winning six to give New Zealand a memorable one-wicket victory over Australia at Eden Park in 2015 – has been the star once again at the 2019 tournament, scoring 31 per cent of the Black Caps' runs.

Conservative won't cut it against Australia, who are top of the tournament, having won their last four games.

Williamson is averaging an incredible 138 - the best in the cup - going into a key showdown against Australia on Sunday morning (NZT) at Lord's, but for the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: