COMMENT:

When Liam Squire was yellow carded in last week's quarter-final it was another victory for a PR campaign that has spiralled out of control and further evidence that the World Cup will most likely be held hostage by erratic and needlessly ineffective officiating.

The relentless march of the Crusaders and their ability to conjure the sort of rugby that captures hearts and minds hasn't been able to stop anyone from wondering whether endemically poor officiating is going to have a catastrophic impact later this year.

World Cups have a long and colourful history of being adversely affected

