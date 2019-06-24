Here's everything you need to know about the latest action from the Cricket World Cup.

Fans can boo David Warner and Steve Smith until their hearts are content.

That is the message from England captain Eoin Morgan, in contrast to the way Indian captain Virat Kohli sees the situation.

England and Australia meet in the glamour clash at Lords tonight, and the 2018 Aussie ball tampering scandal never goes away.

"Regaining trust takes a lot of time. Who knows how long it will take?" Morgan told BBC Sport.

"I don't think I could do anything, or should do anything, to try to influence the fans to change their minds."

Kohli showed support for the Aussie pair, asking his team's fans to quit booing.

Meanwhile Australian captain Aaron Finch said fans will do what fans will do.

Finch said: "As a player, you don't tend to hear a lot from the fans. That is the last thing on Steve or Davey's mind when they walk out to bat."

Bang on

A golden tournament keeps getting better for the world's best all-rounder, Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.

He became just the second player to take five wickets and score a half century in a World Cup game, in the comfortable win over Afghanistan.

India's Yuvraj Singh was the first, against Ireland in 2011. They are the only left arm spinners to take five wickets in a World Cup game.

Afghanistan were always battling to overtake the Bangladesh total of 262/7, in which Shakib scored 51.

News:

Bangladesh have won the match by 62 runs

He then ripped through the Afghanistan middle order, taking 5/29.

He is also the first player to score over 400 runs and take 10 wickets or more in a single World Cup tournament, and the first to crack 1000 runs and 30 wickets in all appearances.

"I think the five wickets. It was important," Shakib said when asked for his match highlight.

"Having said that, I had to work really hard for my 50 runs."

Let's go to the table

Bangladesh can still make the semifinals with victories in their final two games against India and Pakistan. That would get them to 11 points and well in the mix as England have three tough games remaining against Australia, India and New Zealand.

What would he know?

Sachin Tendulkar has spoken.

And he wants current India captain MS Dhoni to get his act together, after a laboured performance against Afghanistan.

"MS Dhoni has the ability to hit but yesterday his strike rotation was not good," said the great one.

"He faced too many dot balls and this hampered a strong finish for India. The intent could have been much better by the middle order batsmen.

"I believe MS Dhoni needs to up his ante when it comes to strike rotation in next matches."

Windies need replacement

West Indian allrounder Andre Russell is out of the tournament because of a knee injury. Batsman Sunil Ambris is his replacement.

Russell has longstanding knee issues and struggled in the tournament. He couldn't take the field against New Zealand where his replacement was none other than star slugger Carlos Brathwaite.

The West Indies have only won a single game but retain a faint chance of making the semifinals. They play India at Old Trafford on Friday.