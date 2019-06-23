It could have gone worse for sailing coach Tom Burnham's team USA.

The British team in the SailGP professional sailing series crashed its hydrofoiling catamaran into the Hudson, ripping the top off its wing sail. Wild 25-knot puffs tore across the river and USA's wing trimmer, Riley Gibbs, threw out his back as the team tried to control their 50-footer in practice.

Burnham wanted his team to shake off Friday's result: fifth out of six international teams. "I heard a lot of chatter about just getting the boat around the racecourse yesterday," he said in Saturday's team meeting before the

Related articles: