The stars at the centre of one of the greatest finishes in Cricket World Cup history take us behind the scenes to recount the dramatic final overs.

At 164-7 in their chase of New Zealand's 292 for victory, the West Indies look dead and buried - but Carlos Brathwaite had other ideas.

Working with his tail order, the powerful all-rounder added 47 with Kemar Roach for the eighth wicket, and 34 with Sheldon Cottrell for the ninth. But, when Cottrell was bowled, with the West Indies still needing 47 from 30 balls and just No 11 Oshane Thomas left to

Related articles: