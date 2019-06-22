COMMENT:

Scrum battles aren't everyone's cup of tea. There's not universal love for the strategy of scrummaging for penalties and goodness knows when England, or any side from the Northern Hemisphere does it, they are accused in this part of the world of ripping the soul out of rugby.

But it would seem that scrummaging for penalties is going to sit high on the agenda for the All Blacks at this World Cup judging by the way the Crusaders played in the Super Rugby quarter-final.

All those years of berating Six Nations sides for holding the ball in and heaving

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Related articles: