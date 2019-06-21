Sri Lanka provided one of the biggest upsets of the Cricket World Cup by beating England overnight. Here's everything you need to know.

England crumble under pressure

England's hopes of progressing smoothly to the World Cup semi-finals were dealt a shock blow at Headingley, where Sri Lanka upset the form book to land a 20-run win.

The hosts were chasing a modest 233 as they sought a victory that would have seen them leapfrog Australia in first place, but instead crashed to 212 all out.

They were undone by Sri Lanka's two oldest stagers, 32-year-old Angelo Mathews digging deep for an unbeaten 85 that kept the first innings afloat and 35-year-old seamer Lasith Malinga rolling back the years with four for 43.

Advertisement

The veteran quick ripped out four of the top six in a match-turning contribution, leaving England with two defeats in their six matches and staring at a run-in that pits them against Australia, India and New Zealand.

What the UK press said

Sri Lankan cricketers celebrate the dismissal of England's Chris Woakes, center, during the Cricket World Cup match between England and Sri Lanka in Leeds, England. Photo / AP

Steve James of The Times said Sri Lanka's thrilling win was typical of an old saying in cricket – below the heading "England destroyed by brainless batting and Sri Lanka's wily Lasith Malinga".

"The old adage is never to judge a pitch fully until both teams have taken their turns to bat on it, and this was as sharp a reminder of that as you can imagine," he wrote.

Stephan Shemilt of the BBC, while slating England's batting, said the surprise result "breathed life into the tournament" after it was becoming predictable with the semi-final spots seemingly decided with plenty of group games left to play.​

"Some, like James Vince and Moeen Ali, fell in infuriating fashion, while Jonny Bairstow and Jos Buttler were fooled into playing across the slingy Lasith Malinga, who claimed 4-43.

"Just like when their fielding cost them against Pakistan, England helped engineer their own downfall and, as it stands, will have to find at least one win from their remaining games if they are to make the last four."

Paul Newman of the Daily Mail said England lost their heads and that Sri Lanka's win was one of the great World Cup shocks.

"It really is difficult to rationalise a match where England failed to chase a meagre target of 233, ending 20 short when Mark Wood edged Nuwan Pradeep through to Kusal Perera to spark scenes of Sri Lankan joy reminiscent of their famous test win here in 2014.

'The shock the tournament needed'

BBC cricket correspondent Jonathan Agnew:

You could argue that the tournament needed a shock and it certainly has had one.

For England it is a major disappointment. They had the opportunities to win, but you look at the shot selection of players like Moeen Ali and Jofra Archer, and you can also look at how the likes of Chris Woakes and Adil Rashid got out when Ben Stokes was going well at the other end.

They now know that their leeway is running out. The way the table looks, one win from their remaining three games should mean they are alright, but that is Australia, India and New Zealand.

They will be tough. On the other hand, if you turn it around and say if they win those three, they will be on a roll going into the semi-finals.

It's not total doom and gloom, but can they continue playing with the same confidence when they know that one more mistake could cost them.

Brilliant stuff from Sri Lanka.

What they didn't do with the bat, they more than compensated with the ball.

Malinga and Co. were disciplined & troubled the batsmen.

With England still needing to play Australia, New Zealand & India, the #CWC19 may throw up a few surprises.#ENGvSL pic.twitter.com/T4mHATZiz2 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) June 21, 2019

What it means

"The loss is England's second of the group stage but it is not fatal.

"The pre-tournament favourites remain third in the table on eight points with the top four teams progressing to the semi-finals.

"However, their chances are made significantly harder by the fact their three remaining games are against Australia, India and New Zealand, arguably their three biggest rivals for the title.

"England would have to win all three games to guarantee a semi-final place, although two wins would likely be enough because of their superior net run-rate - the method used to separate teams level on points.

Similarly, one win could be enough for Eoin Morgan's men but they would be relying on results to go in their favour.

"There's one problem, however. England have not beaten Australia, New Zealand or India in the World Cup since 1992."

England have not beaten Australia, India or NZ in World Cups for 27 years! They have failed to win 10 games in a row against Aus, Ind, NZ combined going back to WC 1992.



And their next three games in this WC are against these three teams! #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) June 21, 2019

Blessing in disguise?

Could defeat actually be a blessing in disguise?

While England, as hosts and favourites, might have expected to win the group, finishing fourth may be better than second or third for their prospects of reaching the final at Lord's on 14 July.

The first semi-final, on 9 July, sees the group winners take on fourth-place at Old Trafford, with second and third meeting at Edgbaston on 11 July.

England's style of cricket is arguably more suited to Old Trafford, where skipper Eoin Morgan broke the one-day sixes record earlier this week, than Edgbaston which may favour the likes of India with their spin bowling attack.

So - as strange as it may seem - defeat may turn out to be a blessing…