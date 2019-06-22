After a slow start to 2019 the defending champion Pt Chevalier Pirates have hit their straps over the past month, and now sit on the verge of jumping into the competition's top four.

The Pirates have won their last four games, but this Saturday face a Mangere East team who will be riding a high after a comprehensive victory over fourth-placed Glenora last week.



Coverage of the main game starts at 2pm, with kick-off at 2.30pm, while you can catch the U18 curtain-raiser between Mangere East and Mt Albert from 12.20pm.