The Black Caps' unbeaten run at the Cricket World Cup was on the line.

In their toughest test of the Cup to date, the Black Caps had managed to restrict South Africa to 241-6 at Edgbaston, but were in trouble in their reply, as a desperate South African side fought to keep their Cup chances alive.

At 80-4, Black Caps captain Kane Williamson was joined at the crease by Jimmy Neesham, and what followed was superb cricketing theatre.

Here's the tale of one of New Zealand's most dramatic World Cup chases, as told by the people at the centre of

THE CHASE

