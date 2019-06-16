Veteran halves Benji Marshall and Kieran Foran are the biggest stories in the 19-strong Kiwi squad for the inaugural Oceania Cup Test against Mate Ma'a Tonga at Mount Smart Stadium in Auckland on Saturday.

The pair were included in a 27-man group named on Thursday night but have now moved a step closer to the prospect of a return to the test arena.

The 34-year-old Marshall last wore the black and white jersey in the end-of-season test against the Kangaroos in Townsville in 2012. Marshall was captain that night – the 27th test of his career – in a match the Kiwis lost 10-18.

Foran returns to a New Zealand squad for the first time since the 2017 Anzac Test in Canberra, his 21st international. He won't join the Kiwis until Monday following his appearance for the Bulldogs against the Roosters in Sydney.

He'll travel with new Bulldogs teammate and 2018 Kiwi captain Dallin Watene-Zelezniak along with Roosters players Joseph Manu, Issac Liu, Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Tokoroa-born Zane Tetevano, one of three players in line to make their Kiwi Test debuts on Saturday night.

The 28-year-old was originally selected for last year's end of season campaign against Australia and England before being ruled out with injury following the Roosters' grand final win. He now has a chance to wear the Kiwis jersey for the first time after previously representing Cook Islands in five Tests.

The other players in line to debut are Wellington-born Melbourne utility Jahrome Hughes (24) and Tauranga-born Cronulla second rower Briton Nikora (21), who made his NRL debut in the opening round this season.

Warriors halfback Kodi Nikorima and Canberra's Jordan Rapana and Joseph Tapine have been ruled out by their clubs while Warriors second rower Tohu Harris was also unavailable.

In all 14 of the 19 players were involved in last year's campaigns and a 15th – Tetevano – was an original selection. As well as Marshall and Foran, Warriors captain and fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck – who has scored 13 tries in 16 Tests – makes his return to the Kiwis after last appearing in the 2017 Rugby League World Cup.

Kiwis team to play Tonga: Leeson Ah Mau (Warriors), Nelson Asofa-Solomona (Storm), Jesse Bromwich (Storm), Kenneath Bromwich (Storm), James Fisher-Harris (Panthers), Kieran Foran (Bulldogs), Jahrome Hughes (Storm), Shaun Johnson (Sharks), Isaac Liu (Roosters), Joseph Manu (Roosters), Benji Marshall (Tigers), Esan Marsters (Tigers), Ken Maumalo (Warriors), Briton Nikora (Sharks), Brandon Smith (Storm), Zane Tetevano (Roosters), Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Warriors), Jared Waerea-Hargreaves (Roosters), Dallin Watene-Zelezniak (Bulldogs).