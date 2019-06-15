Hannah Wilkinson is one of the finest footballers this country has produced. In a sport where goals are currency, only three players have scored more times for the Football Ferns - but her most important contribution may come off the field.

Football Ferns striker Hannah Wilkinson has always been a trailblazer.

Wilkinson, a key attacking weapon for the Ferns at the 2019 Fifa Women's World Cup, cracked the national side at 17 years old after playing her junior football in Whangarei.

She scored at the 2011 World Cup as a teenager, then became one of the first of her generation

