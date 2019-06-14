WARRIORS 24

TITANS 20

The Warriors' season, for now, is still alive.

It was a far from convincing performance, but the 24-20 win over the Gold Coast Titans means the team have something to build on going into the break for the representative round.

They struggled to get going for much of the match – and didn't have a tackle inside the Titans' 22 until the last 10 minutes- but demonstrated great defensive grit and courage to stay in the contest.

Advertisement

They were also the victims of a couple of bemusing refereeing decisions – the kind of calls that will no doubt engender a retrospective apology from the NRL next week.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck was again exceptional, scoring a crucial try, creating one for Ken Maumalo and getting through a ton of work while Maumalo continued his excellent season with two tries and some surging runs.

In his 300th game, Adam Blair was sin-binned in the final minute, following a trademark late hit on Tyrone Roberts.

The Warriors will have to improve significantly to trouble the better teams, but this result will at least inject some much needed confidence and belief among the squad.

The Titans also played the second 40 minutes with 15 men, after losing Tyrone Peachey and Jai Arrow to first-half injuries.

Just like last week against the Storm, early signs were good for the Warriors. Their work with the ball was clean, the forwards ran with gusto and they brought impressive line speed.

It was an expected response, needed after the way they sunk against Melbourne.

The Titans were strangely passive from the outset - despite coming off an impressive victory over the Broncos, probably their best win of the season thus far – and the Warriors took advantage.

Karl Lawton, who was brought in to start ahead of Issac Luke, dived over from dummy half in the second minute, following a Titans mistake.

It was the lift the Warriors needed, and they extended their lead nine minutes later, after yet another Tuivasa-Sheck touch of magic.

The captain, who has been one of the bright spots in a difficult campaign, glided to the outside of his marker like only he can, then drew another defender, before putting Maumalo across in the corner.

The Warriors' Adam Blair tackles Jai Arrow of the Titans at Cbus Super Stadium. Photo / Getty

But just as the Warriors had some impetus, the Titans responded, and it will be an ugly watch in the post-game review, as Ryley Jacks strolled through a gaping hole close to the line.

Their momentum had been created from consecutive penalties, and the Warriors have had problems defending back-to-back sets this year.

Their woes continued three minutes later, as the home side dragged the Warriors from right to left before Brian Kelly dived over untouched.

It was more of the same; Warriors defenders on their heels, not committing to tackles and not communicating well with their teammates beside them.

The second half was an arm wrestle, but the visitors made things hard for themselves with poor decisions.

They were forcing passes that weren't on, with Jazz Tevaga's ball to Lachlan Burr inside his own 30 metres the worst example.

At one stage the Warriors showed resilience to defend three back-to-back sets, then gave up a cheap penalty after working downfield with aplomb.

Jacks was denied a second try by a close (but correct) video referee decision but the Titans were completely dominating territory.

A controversial penalty for an alleged strip edged the Gold Coast team ahead, before Blake Green cleverly engineered a try for Tuivasa-Sheck, after Nathan Peats rushed out of the line.

Maumalo's second try, with a lovely pass from Peta Hiku, sealed the win, though A J Brimston flashed over in the 77th minute to ensure a nervy finale.

Titans 20 (R Jacks, B Kelly, A J Brimston tries; T Roberts 4 goals)

Warriors 24 (K Lawton, K Maumalo 2, R Tuivasa-Sheck tries; K Nikorima, I Luke 3 goals)

Halftime: 12-12