All Whites defender Tommy Smith is the highest paid Kiwi in Major League Soccer, America's premier football league.

According to the MLS Players Association, Smith's 2019 salary is $915,000 (US$600,000), earning double his All Whites teammate Michael Boxall.

The 29-year-old Smith plays for the Colorado Rapids after signing with former All Whites coach Anthony Hudson who joined the MLS club in 2017.

Hudson was fired by the Rapids last month after nine winless matches this season.

Smith, who was born in England, became Ipswich Town's longest-serving player after joining the club as a 14-year-old trialist from New Zealand, before moving to America in 2018.

He made his All Whites debut against Mexico in March 2010.

Other New Zealand players in the MLS include Boxall, Bill Tuiloma, Deklan Wynne, and Elliot Collier.