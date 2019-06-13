COMMENT

We are lacking resilience. As much as it hurts to write that, it's a reality we have to face and something we have to fix quite quickly to get things back on track.

At times during the year we have showed it, and when we do we tend to get a good result.

As a team, we need to be better defensively, and stronger mentally when things aren't going our way.

When things are going well, we go fine but when things aren't going our way we don't seem to have enough toughness or grit.

So what's the answer

