Luisa Avaiki went from selling T-shirts so she could play for her country, to rubbing shoulders with league's greatest figures at the Melbourne Storm.

When it comes to the story of women's league, Avaiki has just about seen and done it all.

As the inaugural coach of the Warriors NRL team and the NZRL development/wellbeing manager, she is continuing to drive the women's game forward.

But she has also operated in the men's world, in groundbreaking ways here and in the NRL.

No one will be prouder when the New Zealand and Samoan women's teams square off at Mt Smart

