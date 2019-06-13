Adam Blair's NRL career was almost over before it began.

Blair will make his 300th first grade appearance on Friday against the Titans, becoming only the third New Zealander, after Ruben Wiki (312 matches) and Simon Mannering (301), to achieve the milestone.

It's an impressive achievement — only 35 players across NRL history have managed it — and has been forged across 14 seasons and four clubs.

It's even more remarkable given Blair's early days at the Storm, where he struggled to settle on and off the field.

