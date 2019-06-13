Spark Sport has added to its ever-growing catelogue of sports, with boxing, golf, athletics and e-sports coverage lined up on the platform.

This Sunday, Spark Sport subscribers will be able to tune into the platform's first boxing event when Josh Warrington takes on Kid Galahad in Leeds, both live and on demand.

The fight is included as part of a two-year deal that Spark Sport has made with Protocol Sports marketing, a world-leading distributor of Boxing rights, to bring 24 live world championship events over the next two years. Each event will include the feature boxing match and all undercard boxing matches included in the international feed. Further fights will be confirmed in due course.

In partnership with Lagardère Sports, a global leader in sports and esports marketing, Spark Sport is also bringing a range of golf, athletics and e-sports titles to New Zealand sports fans.

Advertisement

Spark Sport will play host to the Australian Open in 2019 and 2020, while throughout 2019 will be the home of the e-sports BLAST Pro Series, featuring tournaments from right around the world. The first cab off the rank will be a two-day tournament, BLAST Los Angeles on 13 July 2019. Six world-class Counter-Strike teams will battle it out to win their share of the $250,000 prize pool.

Spark Sport will also show the IAAF World Challenge in 2019 and 2020. During June and September this year, athletics fans will be able to watch the World Challenge League in various locations around Europe.