Rugby fans were dismayed this morning when Spark Sport went offline for almost the entire first half of the U20 New Zealand versus Scotland match due to an issue with a satellite feed.
"Unfortunately, there was an issue with the international satellite provider which meant that we did not receive a stream to show to our customers," Spark said in a statement to the Herald.
Customers trying to watch the match between 6.30am and 7.15am were affected. This also affected other international providers trying to stream the game around the world, a Spark spokeswoman said.
Other sporting content live on the platform at the time, including the Canadian Grand Prix Qualifier and the U20 England v Italy, was unaffected.
Spark apologised for the disruption and said a complete version of the NZ v Scotland match will be available to watch on demand this morning.