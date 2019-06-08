Spark apologised for the disruption. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Rugby fans were dismayed this morning when Spark Sport went offline for almost the entire first half of the U20 New Zealand versus Scotland match due to an issue with a satellite feed.

"Unfortunately, there was an issue with the international satellite provider which meant that we did not receive a stream to show to our customers," Spark said in a statement to the Herald.

Customers trying to watch the match between 6.30am and 7.15am were affected. This also affected other international providers trying to stream the game around the world, a Spark spokeswoman said.

Other sporting content live on the platform at the time, including the Canadian Grand Prix Qualifier and the U20 England v Italy, was unaffected.

Spark apologised for the disruption and said a complete version of the NZ v Scotland match will be available to watch on demand this morning.