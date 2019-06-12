When Mate Ma'a Tonga travel to Auckland to meet the Kiwis, they'll be bringing some of the NRL's biggest stars with them.

North Queensland Cowboys lock Jason Taumalolo and Cronulla Sharks prop Andrew Fifita were among the big names listed in the team's wider squad for their test against the Kiwis at Mt Smart Stadium on June 22.

Some familiar faces for the Mt Smart faithful could also be wearing the red thread of Mate Ma'a Tonga in the match, with Warriors duo Solomone Kata and David Fusitu'a named in the squad.

New faces in the squad include John Asiata from the Cowboys, Manly's Manase Fainu, Broncos' centre Kotoni Staggs, Titans' prop Moeaki Fotuaika and Rooster Sitili Tupouniua.

World Cup representatives Mahe Fonua (foot) and Ata Hingano (thumb) were in the preliminary squad but are unavailable due to injury.

Head coach Kristian Woolf said he was pleased with the squad he has been able to assemble.

"We have had a good core of players for the Mate Ma'a Tonga team since the 2017 World Cup and we have been able to add some more depth this year," he said.

"It is going to be a huge occasion coming up against the Kiwis on their home turf at Mount Smart Stadium.

"I know these players and the wonderful Tongan fans are already excited for the event, and this squad will give us every opportunity to perform well in the Test."

The final Mate Ma'a Tonga team to face New Zealand will be named after this weekend's NRL round concludes.

The sides haven't met since the Mate Ma'a Tongan side toppled the Kiwis 28-22 during the 2017 Rugby League World Cup. It was the first time a tier two nation had ever beaten a tier one team, and since then the Tongan side has continued to go from strength to strength.

While not having played against the Kiwis since 2017, New Zealand-based Tongan fans were able to see the side live late last year when they were beaten 34-16 by Australia at Mt Smart Stadium.

Mate Ma'a Tonga wider squad:

John Asiata (North Queensland Cowboys)

Manase Fainu (Manly Sea Eagles)

Andrew Fifita (Cronulla Sharks)

Addin Fonua-Blake (Manly Sea Eagles)

Moeaki Fotuaika (Gold Coast Titans)

David Fusitu'a (New Zealand Warriors)

Siliva Havili (Canberra Raiders)

Tuimoala Lolohea (Leeds Rhinos)

Will Hopoate (Canterbury Bulldogs)

Michael Jennings (Parramatta Eels)

Robert Jennings (Wests Tigers)

Solomone Kata (New Zealand Warriors)

Sione Katoa (Penrith Panthers)

Manu Ma'u (Parramatta Eels)

Tevita Pangai Junior (Brisbane Broncos)

Kotoni Staggs (Brisbane Broncos)

Tevita (Junior) Tatola (South Sydney Rabbitohs)

Sio Siua Taukeiaho (Sydney Roosters)

Jason Taumalolo (North Queensland Cowboys)

Peni Terepo (Parramatta Eels)

Daniel Tupou (Sydney Roosters)

Sitili Tupouniua (Sydney Roosters)