Roger Tuivasa-Sheck has put the challenge to his Warriors teammates to lift their individual performances after being humbled by the Melbourne Storm last week.

With a 4-8 record through their opening 12 games, the Warriors have made their worst start to an NRL season since posting the same record in 2000.

"Individually, know where to look back at that game. That's all you can do; just look back at the errors you made and where you can be better this week," Tuivasa-Sheck said on where the side could improve.

"The boys started that game really well, but unfortunately we couldn't finish it off. We didn't do too well in the second half so it's about finding where you could be better and bringing it this week."

The Warriors took a 10-8 lead into the halftime break, before being run off the park by the competition leaders who scored 24 unanswered points in the second half.

Speaking after the game, coach Stephen Kearney noted his team didn't dig their heels in to make it hard for the Storm and the score line reflected that.

"It's disappointing," Tuivasa-Sheck said of the performance. "We just didn't match the intensity that Melbourne had. They took it up a gear and unfortunately not many of us went with them. When the whole team is not doing that you get blown with that type of score, but we've addressed that."

The Warriors were outscored 24-0 in the second half against the Melbourne Storm. Photo / Photosport

The Warriors will be playing for more than pride when they visit the Gold Coast Titans, with veteran forward Adam Blair playing in his 300th NRL game.

The Warriors won the reverse fixture 26-10 back in round four in a game that sparked a run of impressive form during which they picked up three wins and tested some of the best teams in the competition. However in recent weeks the side has regressed, with the attacking output a particular concern.

In round 11 against Brisbane, they were unable to get across the try line in an 8-2 loss, while they didn't threaten the Storm in the second half last week.

"We're all just trying to come out here and be our best. I think attitude-wise the boys have showed up on defence the last couple of weeks, we just didn't match the intensity in that last game."

Warriors team to face the Titans:

1 Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (C)

2 David Fusitu'a

3 Peta Hiku

4 Patrick Herbert

5 Ken Maumalo

6 Kodi Nikorima

7 Blake Green

8 Agnastius Paasi

9 Issac Luke

10 Leeson Ah Mau

11 Isaiah Papali'i

12 Tohu Harris

13 Adam Blair

Interchange:

14 Jazz Tevaga

15 Bunty Afoa

16 Lachlan Burr

17 Karl Lawton

18 Gerard Beale

20 Chanel Harris-Tavita

21 Ligi Sao

22 Leivaha Pulu

(Four to be omitted)