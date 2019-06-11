By Niall Anderson in Nottingham

They are well aware of the stream of talent that oozes throughout the Indian batting lineup, but at Trent Bridge on Thursday, there will surely be no wicket the Black Caps prize more than that of Virat Kohli.

The Indian captain holds the greatest ODI resume of all time, averaging an absurd 59.5 runs per innings at a strike rate of 92.9 (runs/100 balls faced); a record that jumps against New Zealand to an even more ridiculous 68.5 at 96.4.

He showed he's in good nick with a composed 82 off 77 balls against Australia

