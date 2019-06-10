By Andrew Alderson at The Oval

The New Zealand cricketers have a rest day today at the World Cup.

Perhaps it's time to rustle up a bucket of popcorn, wallow on the hotel suite couch and binge on the latest episode of Steve Smith Plays India.

Steven Peter Devereux Smith, 30, of Sydney, New South Wales has had his flaws well-documented over the past year or so.

Batting against spin is not one of them.

He's designated as unfit for leadership at present, but his innings at The Oval this morning suggested he's qualified to wield willow.

Irrespective of Australia's

